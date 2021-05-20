India, Oman renew MoUs on military cooperation, maritime issues

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on military cooperation were renewed on Thursday between India and Oman along with its annexure as well as on maritime issues, informed the Defence Ministry.



According to an official press release, the signing ceremony of the MoU on military cooperation was held at the Ministry of Defense, Muscat.

The document was signed by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defense, Oman Dr Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi and Ambassador of India to Oman Munu Mahawar.

The MoU between the two countries on cooperation on maritime issues was signed at the Maritime Security Centre by Commander of Royal Navy of Oman, the Head of Maritime Security Committee, Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi and Munu Mahawar, stated the release. (ANI)

