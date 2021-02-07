India only country which focused on 'Jeevan' followed by 'Jeevika' during pandemic: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts dealing with the COVID-19 situation in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that India is the only country that focused on 'Jeevan', followed by 'Jeevika' during the time of the pandemic.



"PM Modi first aimed at saving human lives and then getting economy on track. Several countries prioritised economy over human lives, but India is the only country that focused on 'Jeevan', followed by "Jeevika," Goyal said while addressing a press conference here.

Comparing India with the developed countries, the Minister said that the way India handled the coronavirus situation, was praiseworthy.

"As compared to developed countries which are rich and resourceful, the way India handled the pandemic is praiseworthy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought in timely economic packages through mini-budgets as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'," he said.

With 12,059 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,08,26,363 cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (MoHFW).

India has reported 11,805 discharges and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,05,22,601 and 1,54,996 respectively.

The Railways Minister also expressed his concern over Uttarakhand's Chamoli district incident in which as many as 150 people feared to be dead. (ANI)

