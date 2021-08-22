India pitches fighter aircraft, anti-tank missiles at 'ARMY- 2021' in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], August 23 (ANI): India has pitched its indigenously built fighter aircraft LCA Tejas, Anti Tank Guided Missiles, Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK1A) at the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021" in the Moscow region."In Army 2021, we are participating to showcase our export products some of them are LCA Tejas, Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C), 8x-gun which has the longest range around 48 kilometers, Arjun Tank mark 1A, Helina and Nag, Survellience Radar Rohini and Fire control radar. We are also displaying the Akash missile also. Carbine JVPC is also on display," said Dr NK Arya, Director, Directorate of Public Interface (DPI) at DRDO.He further elaborated that India has a huge potential in terms of the export of defence systems."Defence Exports from India has huge potential to grow further. We have just started. DRDO being a developer of most of the indigenous systems and it is acknowledged that DRDO should be presenting various products and various systems to the world. I am sure this step will go a long way to take Indian exports further," states Arya.Talking about the aim of DRDO in "ARMY-2021", Arya said, "Many people are not aware that India can export such defence systems and that awareness will be created. Hopeful that some business deals may be started based on this as per past exhibitions. This will be a definite start of the new deal and showcasing the product to make people aware."DRDO, the R&D Arm of the Ministry of Defence, is participating in the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021" at Kubinka, Moscow from August 22-28.DRDO is the part of India's pavilion where advanced defence technologies and systems will be displayed along with Indian Defence Industries namely Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Ordnance Factories and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) etc.DRDO is developing many advanced technologies and systems in areas of missiles, Light Combat Aircraft, Multi-barrel Rocket Launcher, Main Battle Tanks, Radars, Missile-based Air Defence System, Naval Systems and Life Science related products.DRDO's 11 products which can be exported is displayed at India Pavilion during the event like Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVRAAM) 'ASTRA', Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM)-NAG and HELINA, Surface to Air Missile (SAM) 'Akash', Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C), Identification of Friend and Foe (IFF), Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).This list also includes Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC), Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK1A), Rohini Radar and Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR)-Atulya Radar. (ANI)