India raising issue of drone usage at UN is right step: Shergill

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said that India raising the issue of drone usage to facilitate terrorism at United Nations is a step in the right direction, but the government must focus on procuring equipment to counter drones.

But he advised the central government that, along with raising issue, India must focus on procuring equipment to counter drones & pay attention to red flags raised by Capt Amarinder Singh on increased drone dropping from Pakistan.

"While diplomatic/back channel talks must continue but drone counter equip must be procured at lightening speed as Pakistan establishment has a policy of 'cloak & dagger'," he added.

According the reports the government has raised this issue in the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the Jammu Air Force station attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

For the first-of-its-kind terrorist attack in the country, two drones were used to drop bombs at vital military installation in India on the intervening night of June 26-27

