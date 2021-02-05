India ready to share resources in Indian Ocean Region: President

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Calling upon nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to focus on fostering political, economic, cultural and defence cooperation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that India is ready to share its expertise and resources with other countries in the IOR.

"As an advocate of universal peace and development, we are ready to share our expertise and resources with all the 28 IOR nations in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Kovind said at the valedictory ceremony of the 13th biennial AeroIndia 2021 expo at the Yelahanka air base here.