India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations, says Rajnath

"India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, LCA/helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warship and patrol vessels, artillery gun systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems to IOR nations," Rajnath Singh said at IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru.He highlighted initiatives like Project Mausam, Sagarmala and Asia Africa growth corridor which were taken by India to promote trade and tourism among IOR countries.Emphasising the role of India's humanitarian assistance in the maritime neighbourhood, he said, "India has always been at the forefront of humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation (NEO), and search and rescue (SAR) operations in the maritime neighbourhood. We are proud to have been the first responder in numerous instances of unfortunate natural disaster in the region.""Due to its geostrategic location in the IOR, maritime character, India has enjoyed historical and cultural ties with the littoral states. India has been at the forefront of a regional cooperation initiative of the Indian Ocean Rim countries," he added.The Defence Minister also spoke about India's assistance to neighbours during COVID-19 pandemic and said, "In recent COVID-19 pandemic times, op-SAGAR-1 saw us reaching out to our neighbours -Mauritius, Maldives, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros and assist them with medical teams, medicines such as HCQ, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as other medical supplies."He added that all IOR countries take economy, trade, naval cooperation and collaboration to the higher level in order to synergise their efforts to ensure safety and security in the region.IOR Defence Minister Conclave was held on the second day of Aero India 2021.Singh also posed for a group picture with Defence representatives of IOR countries at the conclave.The 13th Aero India 2021 took off officially with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the event in Bengaluru on Wednesday which was followed by a flying display.This is the first air show in the international calendar to take place post-COVID-19 and it is also the first hybrid show. (ANI)