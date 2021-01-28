India records 11,666 new Covid-19 cases

The total infections have mounted to 1,07,01,193.

New Delhi : India's Covid-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the national recovery rate climbed to 96.94 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,53,847 with 123 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,03,73,606, pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.94 percent.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44per cent.

The Covid-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

There are1,73,740 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises1.62 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.