India records 11K new Covid cases, 118 deaths in a day

For the last 3 days, the country has been recording less than 15,000 daily new infections. Also, the daily death toll remained below the 300-mark for more than a month.

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) With 11,427 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India continued its streak of low single-day cases, even as the overall tally mounted to 1,07,57,610, health officials said on Monday.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest so far this year. Last year, the lowest was recorded on June 3 with 9,633 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said there were 118 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 1,54,392.

As per the Ministry's data, 1,04,34,983 people have so far been discharged, and currently, there are 1,68,235 active cases.

The recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.44 per cent.

A total of 19,70,92,635 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 30. Of these, 5,04,263 samples were tested on Sunday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, India's total Active Caseload continues to follow a consistent downward slope. It has dropped to 1.68 lakh. The present active caseload now consists of just 1.57 per cent of India's total positive cases.

Since the last 25 days, daily recoveries have consistently exceeded daily new cases, the union health ministry informed.

Total 37,58,843 vaccinations against Covid-19 have happened in India since it started Covid immunisation drive. The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16 after the approval of the two Covid vaccines.

As per the Union health ministry, India stands at the fifth position globally in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India.

--IANS

str/pgh