India records 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi : India reported 1,34,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry data on Thursday. The total cases in the country reached 2,84,41,986 while the active currently stand at 17,13,413. With 2,887 single-day deaths, the total death total in the country to Covid-19 rose to 3,37,989.

As many as 2,11,499 people were discharged, taking the total discharges to 2,63,90,584.

In all, 35,37,82,648 samples have been tested in the country up to June 2 including 21,59,873 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Meanwhile, as many as 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload stands at 17,15,27,893, while the deaths have surged to 36,88,032 according to the Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

In terms of infections, India follows second place after the US that has the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,306,908 and 595,822, respectively.