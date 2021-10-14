India records 18,987 fresh COVID-19 cases, 246 deaths

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): A total of 18,987 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.



Of these, 11,079 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday.

A total of 3,40,20,730 cases COVID -19 have been registered so far in the country.

The death toll presently stands at 4,51,435.

India has an active caseload of 2,06,586, the lowest in 215 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases. It is currently at 0.61 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 19,808 recoveries from the virus were reported in the country. Of these, 9,972 recoveries were made in Kerala on Wednesday. The cumulative recoveries in India have mounted to 3,33,62,709.

Currently, the recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As per the COVID update issued by the ministry, the weekly positivity rate is 1.44 per cent, which has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 111 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.46 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 45 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 13,01,083 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total samples tested up to October 13 touched 58,76,64,525.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 35,66,347 vaccine doses were administered to the eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative vaccination coverage as per the provisional report till 7 am today has now climbed up to 96,82,20,997.

The ministry informed that more than 98.88 crore (98,88,80,235) vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories (UTs) so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. More than 8.89 crore (8,89,08,435) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, said the ministry. (ANI)