India records 27,254 new Covid cases

The country has been reporting a dip in new Covid cases for the past few days. A total of 28,591 new Covid cases were recorded on Sunday.

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) India witnessed a slight dip in new Covid cases yet again as in the last 24 hours 27,254 fresh cases were registered, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.

At the same time, the country reported 219 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, a sharp decline in comparison to Sunday's 338 fatalities.

With the number of deaths reported on Monday included, the country's overall Covid related deaths have risen to 4,42,874. The fatality rate was reported at 1.33 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's report on Monday.

The number of active cases also reported to have declined by 10,652 and the current active cases are 3,74,269, which is 1.13 per cent of the total Covid infection reported in the country since early 2020.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 37,687 Covid-infected patients recovered, pushing the country's total recovery numbers to 3,24,47,032. As per the data, the Covid recovery rate rose to 97.55 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.11 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 80 days, while there has been a slight increase in daily positivity rate, which reported at 2.26 per cent against Sunday's 1.87. However, the daily positivity rate has been below 3 per cent for the last 14 days.

India has so far, a total of 54.30 crore (54,18,05,829) Covid samples tested, out of which 12,08,247 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India has so far administered over 74.38 crore (74,38,37,643) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 53,38,945 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

pd/niv/dpb