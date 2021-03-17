India records 28,903 Covid-19 cases in highest daily spike

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 28,903 fresh infections of coronavirus disease (in the last 24 hours, adding to the cumulative tally which now stands as 11,438,734, the Union health ministry said.

This is the highest daily spike seen in the country so far this year.

The country also saw 188 deaths from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the fatality toll to 159,044 the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.