India records 3.66 lakh fresh Covid cases, 3,754 deaths

New Delhi: After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.



The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country has gone up to 37,45,237, accounting for 16.53 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.39 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,86,71,222, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, according to the data.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Researc, 30,37,50,077 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease across the country, including 14,74,606 on Sunday.

The 3,754 new fatalities include 572 from Maharashtra, 490 from Karnataka, 294 from Uttar Pradesh, 273 from Delhi, 236 from Tamil Nadu, 191 from Punjab, 189 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Uttarakhand, 159 from Rajasthan, 151 from Haryana, 124 from West Bengal and 121 from Gujarat.

Of the total 2,46,116 deaths caused by the viral disease, 75,849 were reported from Maharashtra, 19,344 from Delhi, 18,776 from Karnataka, 15,648 from Tamil Nadu, 15,464 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,327 from West Bengal, 10,570 from Chhattisgarh and 10,506 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," it said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the numbers is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

