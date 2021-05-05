India records 3,82,315 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered 382,315 fresh cases of coronavirus disease in the preceding 24 hours, pushing the nationwide infection tally past 20.66 million.

3,780 new fatalities were recorded in the same duration, mounting the country's Covid-19 death toll to 226,188.



The country's cumulative case count has now reached 20,665,148, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 9:15 am.

India, battling the more infectious second wave of the coronavirus disease, has now registered over 300,000 daily Covid-19 cases for two weeks straight.

The active coronavirus caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark nearly a week ago, currently stands at 3,487,229. This accounts for 17% of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country.

As many as 338,439 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far, and 16,951,731 people in total have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministrys dashboard displayed. With this, the countrys recovery rate stands at 81.91%, the government said. As many as 160,494,188 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

