India records 38K new Covid cases, 499 deaths

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) India on Monday recorded 38,164 new Covid-19cases and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On April 5, India reported 446 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 38,660 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,03,08,456 till date from hospitals and health centres as the virus infected less than one lakh people in the last 41 days.