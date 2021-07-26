India records 39,361 new Covid cases, 416 deaths

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) India on Monday recorded 39,361 cases of Covid-19 and 416 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

The country now has 4,11,189 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,20,967 deaths so far.

According to the government, a total of 35,968 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,05,79,106 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 48 days.