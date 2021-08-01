India records 41,831 new COVID-19 cases, 541 deaths

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India reported 41,831 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. There are 4,10,952 active cases of COVID-19 in India. The active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of the total cases reported.



For the fifth straight day, India has recorded over 40,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent.

As many as 541 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the infection to 4,24,351.

So far, India has reported 3,08,20,521 recoveries and the recovery rate currently stands at 97.36 per cent.

India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein 46.82 crore tests have been conducted so far.

As a part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, India has administered 47.02 crore COVID vaccine doses so far. (ANI)