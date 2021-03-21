India records 43,846 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A total of 43,846 new coronavirus cases and 22,956 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.



With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130, including 3,09,087 active cases and 1,11,30,288 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,755 including 197 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported a total of 1,69,88 cases of coronavirus with 1,529 new cases in the last 24 hours today. As many as 1,87,198 people have recovered from the virus and 1,011 were discharged in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The worst affected state, Maharashtra, reported 13,446, new COVID-19 cases and 13,588, recoveries in the last 24 hours with 92 deaths recorded in this period.

As many as 4,46,03,841, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,35,65,119 samples up to Saturday had been tested for the coronavirus. 11,33,602 were tested yesterday. (ANI).