India records 46,148 new Covid cases, 979 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded 46,148 new COVID-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

The country's total caseload has now increased to 3,02,79,331, while the death toll stands at 3,96,730. India's weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.81% and the daily positivity rate is at 2.94%. India still has 5,72,994 active coronavirus cases.



On the other hand, 58,578 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and took the total number of recoveries across the country to 2.93 crores.

Earlier on Sunday, India also achieved a milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtook the United States in administering the total number of vaccine doses. India has so far given 32.36 crore vaccine doses.

The record came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to overcome the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. In a 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi talked to a group of people from a village and asked them to dispel any fear they have regarding getting a vaccine jab.