India records highest Covid deaths of 3,689 in 24 hrs, 3.92L cases

It is the 11th day in a row when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past five days.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) A day after recording over four lakh cases of corona infections, India on Sunday recorded 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 fatalities, highest daily death toll due to infections, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,95,57,457, the highest since the pandemic started in 2020, with 33,49,644 active cases and 2,15,542 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, 3,07,865 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured, taking the total recoveries to 1,59,92,271.

The health ministry said that a total of 15,68,16,031 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 18,26,219 people administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested up to May 1, 2021 for Covid-19, of these 18,04,954 samples were tested on Saturday.

--IANSA

aks/skp/