India records highest single-day surge with 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.



According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. As many as 2,08,330 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from the disease till now.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,63,92,086 samples had been tested for COVID-19 up to April 29. Of these 19,20,107 samples were tested on Thursday across India.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 15,22,45,179, informed the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)