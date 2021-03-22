India records nearly 47K new Covid cases

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are exhibiting a steep rise in daily cases.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) India recorded 46,951 infections in the last 24 hours, highest so far in the last four and half months, taking the total tally to 1,16,46,081 on Monday.

With death of 212 more people in the last one day across the country, the toll reached 1,59,967. The active caseload in country has mounted to 3,34,646.

A single-day spike of 47,905 new infections were recorded on November 11. The country has been registering an increase in cases for the last 12 day continuously.

With the discharge of 21,180 patients in a day, a total of 1,11,51,468 persons have so far been discharged. A total of 8,80,655 tests left hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 4.50 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

The central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and union territories over the rising cases in the country.

