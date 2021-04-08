India records over 1.20 lakh new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.21 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.Maharashtra reported 56,286 new COVID-19 cases, 36,130 recoveries, and 376 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.According to the state government's data, the active number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,21,317.Out of 56,286 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 8,938 cases were reported in Mumbai and 12,090 in Pune. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 4,91,698 while the active COVID-19 cases in Pune is mounted to 89,598.Delhi reported a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases by registering as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Thursday evening. 5,506 cases were reported on Wednesday.Thursday's spike was the highest single-day rise witnessed in Delhi since November 19 last year when 7,546 COVID-19 cases were registered.Uttarakhand reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, 265 recoveries and 3 deaths in last 24-hours, while Punjab have 26,389 active COVID-19 cases in the state as it recorded 3,119 fresh COVID-19 cases.With 4,324 new infection of COVID-19, the total cases in the state has mounted to 3,22,338 and there are 28,060 active cases.In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced weekend lockdown, from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, in all urban areas of the state. Also, the state suspended passenger bus services to and from Chhattisgarh till April 15.The cumulative cases in Haryana has mounted to 3,07,510 as the state reported 2,872 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths and 969 recoveries in the last 24 hours.Meanwhile, as over 35 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Thursday, informed the Union Health Ministry today, adding that the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses administered has reached 9,40,96,689.Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.Apart from the Prime Minister, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.Prime Minister Modi also announced that the period between April 11 to April 14 can be observed as Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)