India registers highest daily spike of over 1.84 lakh COVID-19 cases as situation worsens

In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,72,085. As many as 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,38,73,825.Meanwhile, India's vaccination drive gathered momentum on the final day of the four-day 'Tika Utsav' as the total vaccinations crossed the 11.43 crore mark with over 31.39 lakh doses administered till 8 pm today.The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,43,18,455 as of 8 pm today, according to the Union Health Ministry.Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state in India due to the novel coronavirus, as it reported 58,292 fresh infections and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours. The case tally of the state stands at 35,78,160 while the total number of deaths has reached 58,804.There are 6,12,070 active cases in Maharashtra.Out of the total new cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai recorded 9,925 infections, Nagpur registered 5,993 cases and Pune registered 7,888 new cases.The COVID-19 situation in Delhi continues to worsen as the city recorded its highest single-day spike of 17,282 cases and 104 deaths, bringing the total cases to 7,67,438 and the death toll to 11,540.Chhattisgarh reported 14,250 fresh coronavirus infections, 2,529 discharges and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state are 1,18,636.Amid election fever, West Bengal reported 5,892 new COVID-19 cases, 2,297 discharges and 24 deaths. The total caseload stands at 6,30,116.Gujarat reported 7,410 new cases, 2,642 discharges and 73 deaths. The total number of cases is 3,67,616 and the death toll stood at 4,995.Himachal Pradesh reported 925 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. The active cases in the state stood at 6,929.Jharkhand reported 3,198 new cases and 31 deaths. The overall case tally is at 1,47,792, and the death toll has reached 1,292.Kerala reported 8,778 fresh infections and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 4,836 while 11,25,775 patients have recovered so far.Rajasthan reported 6,200 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths today. The total number of cases has reached 3,81,292 and there are 44,905 active cases in the state.Haryana reported 5,398 new positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,29,942.Karnataka reported 11,265 new COVID-19 positive cases, including 8,155 cases in Bengaluru Urban, 4,364 discharges and 38 deaths.The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,086 new cases, 372 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The total caseload stood at 1,41,736.Andhra Pradesh reported 4,157 new COVID-19 cases, 1,606 recoveries and 18 deaths. The total positive cases in the state are 9,37,049. (ANI)