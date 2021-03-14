India registers more than 25K new Covid cases

New Delhi : India has reported 25,320 new Covid-19 cases, 16,637 recoveries, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per health ministry data released on Sunday morning.

Maharashtra yesterday recorded 15,602 fresh coronavirus cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811, even as sharp spike in cases in Mumbai and Nagpur kept the administration on its toes. The spike prompted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to issue a shutdown warning to hotel and mall owners. A day ago, a video surfaced where Nagpur shoppers were seen thronging the Sitabuldi main road without proper social distancing and other Covid precautions. Many Maharashtra cities and districts have already under partial to near-total restrictions. In the country’s worst-hit district, Pune, the administration has shut down all educational institutions till March 31, all hotels and restaurants will close by 10 p.m., and home deliveries by 11 pm, and other night-time restrictions shall be severely.

Besides similar short-term, long-term, partial or near-total measures are being implemented in several districts like Dhule, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Jalna, in addition to the earlier list of districts. In Nagpur, where a lockdown was announced for March 15-21 by Energy Minister and Guardian Minister Dr. Nitin Raut, the locals are unhappy and Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari claimed that the city administration was “not consulted” in the matter.

The state health department said that of Saturday’s 88 fatalities, 40 occurred in the last 48 hours and 21 in the last week. Rest 27 deaths had occurred in the period preceding the last week.