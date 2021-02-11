India registers over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, 108 deaths

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday.



Besides these new cases, 11,764 recoveries were reported in the country in the same period, the Ministry said.

The total count includes 1,42,562 active cases and 1,05,73,372 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,55,360 with 108 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As many as 70,17,114 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

A total of 20,40,23,840 samples have been tested for the coronavirus as of February 10. Of these, 6,99,185 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. (ANI)