India regrets Pakistan's denial for Modi's flight, says such clearances given routinely by any normal country

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India on Wednesday regretted Pakistan denying overflight clearance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to the US later this week, saying that such clearances were otherwise "granted routinely by any normal country" and Islamabad should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well-established international practice.

India also said that Pakistan should reconsider its "old habit" of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action.Responding to a query about denial of overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight by Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was the second time in two weeks that Islamabad has denied overflight clearance."We regret the decision of the Government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight for a second time in two weeks, which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action," he said.Pakistan had earlier in the day rejected India's request to allow use of its air space for PM Modi's flight."We have conveyed to the Indian High Commission that we will not allow use of our air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.He added that the decision has been taken in the wake of "India's atrocities and human rights violations in Kashmir".India had made a formal request to Pakistan for the usage of its airspace for Modi's flight.Modi is due to depart for the US to participate in the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).Islamabad had earlier denied overflight clearance to President Ram Nath Kovind's flight.Even though Pakistan has been threatening to completely close its airspace to India since the abrogation of Article 370, no official notification has been issued so far in this regard.The Prime Minister had used the Pakistani airspace to travel to France for a bilateral meet last month. (ANI)