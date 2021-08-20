India repatriates three children of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who crossed the LoC in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 21 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday repatriated three children of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who had crossed the line of control to the Indian side in Poonch on Wednesday, an official statement issued by the Defence Wing said.



"Indian troops deployed along the Line of Control in Poonch sector through their well-coordinated and effective surveillance network observed a suspicious movement on the Indian side of the Line of Control", the statement added.

The incident occurred on Wednesday. The three minors were aged between 9 and 17 years. The statement further said that there was a fourth person who was the eldest amongst them who managed to run away from the Line of Control.

Indian troops did not open fire on the individuals attempting to cross back to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir since they noticed that they were children.

"On interaction, the children revealed that they belong to Chhatra and Troti Dharmshal across the Line of Control. They claim to be labourers excavating sand from the river and nallah beds and they crossed the line of control for fishing", the government statement further stated.

"The children were treated very humanely and compassionately beholding the finest traditions of the Indian Army", the statement said.

"This reminds us of the time when Indian Army repatriated three girls in December last year, proving that Indian Army is not only ever alert for our safety, but treats innocents with compassion and care", the Defence Wing added. (ANI)

