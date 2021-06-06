India reports 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 2 months

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.



This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported. The following day, 1,15,736 new cases were reported.

A total of 2,88,09,339 positive cases have been reported so far, including 2,69,84,781 recoveries, and 14,77,799 active cases.

As many as 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested in the country up to June 5 including 20,36,311 samples tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research informed.

The national Recovery Rate has increased to 93.67 per cent. The weekly positivity rate, meanwhile, stands at 6.54 per cent.

As many as 23,13,22,417 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. (ANI)