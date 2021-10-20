India reports 14,623 new COVID-19 cases, 197 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): India reported 14,623 new COVID-19 cases, 19,446 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.



Of these new infections, 7,643 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday.

With this, the country's active caseload stands at 1,78,098, which is the lowest in 229 days and accounts for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.52 per cent.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.15 per cent and is the highest since March 2020.

According to the health ministry, more than 59.44 crore samples have been tested so far in the country.

Meanwhile, under the nationwide vaccination drive, over 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India. (ANI)