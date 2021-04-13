India reports 1,61,736 new Covid cases

With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US.

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) India reported 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record, taking the overall tally to 1,36,89,453 on Tuesday, according to data issued by the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, an additional 879 people succumbed to the disease, which increased the total death toll to 1,71,058.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 12,64,698.

A total of 97,168 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,22,53,697 with a recovery rate of 89.51 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,00,122 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested.

A total of 40,04,521 people were vaccinated also in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 10,85,33,085.

--IANS

pd/ksk/