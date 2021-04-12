India reports 1.68 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, 904 deaths

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,35,27,717 so far. The health ministry data said here on Monday. With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US.

As many as 904 deaths were reported taking the total Covid related deaths in the country to 1,70,179 so far.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 12,01,009.

A total of 75,086 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,21,56,529 with a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 11,80,136 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,78,06,986 samples have been tested.

A total of 29,33,418 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,415,28,565.

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases.

