India reports 17,407 fresh COVID-19 infections, 89 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): India witnessed a spike of 17,407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.



14,031 discharges and 89 deaths were recorded during this period.

The country's coronavirus tally has reached 1,11,39,516 including 1,08,26,075 recoveries and 1,57,435 deaths.

At present, there are 1,73,413 active coronavirus cases.

With 83,556 active coronavirus infections, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. Kerala follows with 46,288 active cases.

According to the ministry's data till March 4, a total of 1,66,16,048 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

A total of 21,91,78,908 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to March 3, of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. (ANI)