India reports 17K Covid cases, 133 deaths

As per the Ministry's data, there are 1,84,598 active cases at present. Besides, 20,652 patients of Covid-19 were discharged in a day. A total 1,09,20,046 persons have been discharged so far.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) India on Wednesday recorded 17,921 new coronavirus cases and 133 fatalities, taking the total tally to 1,12,62,707.

The total number of deaths in the country has reached 1,58,063, as per the ministry data.

The recovery rate stands at 96.96 against 97.98 per cent recorded on Saturday, last week.

The drop in recovery rate and the increase in new and corresponding active cases have been attributed to various factors, including continued spike in infections in Maharashtra and the sudden spurt in Punjab.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 84.04 per cent of the new cases reported are from these states.

The Ministry also informed that 7,63,081 samples were tested on Tuesday. The cumulative tests done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 22,34,79,877.

Till date, 2,43,67, 906 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country since the mass drive began on January 16.

The third phase of vaccination began on March 1 covering 27 crore of people above 60 and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

--IANS

aka/dpb