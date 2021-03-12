India reports 23,285 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): As many as 23,285 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.



With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases reported in the country now stands at 1,13,08,846, including 1,97,237 active cases and 1,58,306 deaths.

A total of 1,09,53,303 patients have recovered so far, including 15,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

With the second phase of the nation-wide vaccination drive underway, as many as 2,61,64,920 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

A cumulative total of 22,49,98,638 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 7,40,345 on Thursday.

Six States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. (ANI)