India reports 25,404 new Covid cases

The country reported 27,254 cases on Monday and 28,591 on Sunday.

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) In continuation of the decline in daily Covid-19 cases, India registered 25,404 new infections in the last 24 hours, a 6.8 per cent decrease from the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry's data released on Tuesday.

However, at the same, with 339 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours, the country's total Covid death toll increased to 4,43,213.

The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days.

The country reported 219 Covid related deaths on Monday and 338 the previous day.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, the top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala (15,058), Maharashtra (2,740), Tamil Nadu (1,580), Mizoram (1,502) and Andhra Pradesh (864).

The number of active cases has also declined by 12,062 and the current active cases are 3,62,207, which is 1.13 per cent of the total Covid infection reported in the country since early 2020.

At the same period, a total of 37,127 Covid-infected patients have recovered, pushing the country's total recoveries to 3,24,84,159.

As per the Ministry data, the Covid recovery rate stood at 97.58 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.7 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 81 days, while the daily positivity rate was 2.7 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 15 days.

India so far tested a total of 54.44 crore Covid samples, out of which 14,30,891 were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Till date, the country has administered over 75.22 crore (75,22,38,324) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 78,66,950 were given in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

pd/niv/ksk/