India reports 2,59,170 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India's Covid-19 tally breached the 15.3 million-mark with 259,170 fresh cases and 1761 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning.

This is the sixth day in a row that the countrys daily infection caseload has surpassed 200,000.



With the huge spike in cases in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has accelerated its vaccination strategy and opened inoculation for all above the age of 18 years starting May 1.

With the daily cases increasing at a tremendous pace, several state governments have imposed strict restrictions including night curfews, weekend curfew, and ordered the closure of educational institutions.