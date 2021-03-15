India reports 26,291 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): As many as 26,291 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths were reported in India in the last 24, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,19,262, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.



With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 1,13,85,339, including 1,10,07,352 recoveries.

So far, 1,58,725 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in the country.

As many as 2,99,08,038 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,74,07,413 samples have been tested for the infection, including 7,03,772 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases, 8,861 discharges, and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday. There are currently 16,630 active cases in the state. (ANI)