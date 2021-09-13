India reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): India reported 27,254 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,32,64,175, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.



Of the new cases reported, Kerala logged 20,240 new COVID-19 infections.

The country's active caseload now stands at 3,74,269, which accounts for 1.13 per cent of total cases.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is at 2.11 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 80 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.26 per cent currently and the national recovery rate is at 97.54 per cent.

A total of 37,687 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total recoveries to 3,24,47,032.

With 219 fresh fatalities in 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the country stands at 4,42,874.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 54,30,14,076 samples for COVID-19 were tested up to September 12. Of which, 12,08,247 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 74,38,37,643 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, out of which 53,38,945 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)