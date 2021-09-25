India reports 29,616 new COVID-19 infections, 290 deaths

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): India reported 29,616 new COVID-19 infections and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.



Of these, 17,983 Covid cases and 127 deaths were reported in Kerala, informed the Ministry.

The active caseload is presently 3,01,442 and constitutes 0.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

With 28,046 recoveries during the last 24 hours, a total of 3,28,48,273 people have been cured of the viral disease in the country so far.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 26 days and currently stands at 1.86 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.99 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent in the last 92 days.

A total of 56.16 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted across India.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested to date is 56,16,61,383, including 15,92,421 samples tested yesterday.

The health ministry said that 84.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

"Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 90 consecutive days now," Union Health Ministry said in a release. (ANI)

