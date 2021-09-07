India reports 31,222 new COVID-19 cases, 290 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): India on Monday reported 31,222 new COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.



Of the total new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 19,688 cases.

With this, the country's overall COVID tally has gone up to 3,30,58,843 including 3,92,864 active cases.

A total of 42,942 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total recoveries to 3,22,24,937.

The number of active cases comprises 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 per cent, the health ministry said.

With 290 fresh fatalities in 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the country stood at 4,41,042.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is 2.56 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 74 days. The daily positivity rate is 2.05 per cent currently.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 53,31,89,348 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 6 of which, 15,26,056 samples were tested yesterday.

In a landmark achievement to India's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, more than 1.13 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered yesterday.

With the administration of 1,13,53,571 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 69,90,62,776 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

