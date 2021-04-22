India reports 3.14 lakh new Covid cases, highest-ever daily spike

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall infection tally to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

There were 2,95,041 new cases on Wednesday, 2,59,170 cases on April 20, 2,73,510 on April 19, 2,61,500 on April 18, 2,34,692 on April 17, 2,17,353 on April 16 and 2,00,739 on April 15.

Meanwhile, 2,104 additional people died due to the virus, which took the total death toll to 1,84,657.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has registered over 2,000 deaths in a single-day.

On Wednesday, 2,023 deaths were reported, which was the highest single-day spike so far.

With the fresh Covid-19 cases, the country's active caseload stands at 2,29,142.

A total of 1,78,841 infected people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,34,54,880.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,51,711 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 27,27,05,103 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 22,11,334 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 13,23,30,644.

