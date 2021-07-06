India reports 34,703 new cases in last 24 hours; lowest in 111 days

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): India reported 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With this, India's active caseload of COVID cases has declined to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The active cases constitute 1.52 percent of the total cases.

Total recoveries touched 2,97,52,294, including 51,864 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. With this, the recovery rate has increased to 97.17 percent.

The total death toll has mounted to 4,03,281 including 553 new deaths

Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 percent and is currently at 2.40 percent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.11 percent, less than 3 percent for 15 consecutive days.

Testing capacity also has substantially been ramped up and 42.14 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 35.75 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, cumulative total samples tested up to July 5 are 42,14,24,881 including 16,47,424 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)