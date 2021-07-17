India reports 38,079 new Covid cases, 560 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) India reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases, lower than Friday and 560 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the active cases in the country now stand at 4,24,025. The recovery rate has climbed to 97.31 per cent.

The total number of samples tested up to July 16 is 44,20,21,954 including 19,98,715 samples tested on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the next 100-125 days will be critical in the fight against Covid-19.

"Fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for the fight against Covid in India," NITI Aayog member on health Dr V.K. Paul who is also a member of the centre's task force on fighting Covid has said on Friday.

Several states have been cautiously easing restrictions after the second wave appeared to have waned. The country is, however, preparing for the possibility of a third wave, the health ministry has stated during a Covid briefing on Friday.

