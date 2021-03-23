India reports 40,715 fresh COVID-19 cases, 199 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.



With this, the total cases mounted to 1,16,86,796 including 3,45,377 active cases and 1,11,81,253 total recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,166.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,67,459 samples were tested on March 22.

A total of 23,54,13,233 samples had been tested up to March 22, ICMR said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 percent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday.

As on Day-66 of the vaccination drive, more than 4.72 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. More than 19.65 lakh vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday. (ANI)