India reports 40,953 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: A total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.



With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,55,284, including 2,88,394 active cases and 1,11,07,332 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,558 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the worst affected state Maharashtra reported 13,601 new COVID-19 cases and 12,174 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Saturday as per the Union Health Ministry. The state also reported 58 deaths in this period.

Punjab reported a total of 14,366 cases of coronavirus with 1,046 new cases in the last 24 hours today. As many as 1,84,848 people have recovered from the virus and 1,291 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 4,20,63,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,24,31,517 samples up to Friday had been tested for the coronavirus.