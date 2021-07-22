India reports 41,383 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate below 3 pc

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): With 41,383 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for 31 consecutive days.



The positivity rate stood at 2.41 per cent.

With the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,12,57,720 cases have been reported in the country so far, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

As many as 38,652 recoveries were witnessed in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 3,04,29,339 so far.

There are currently 4,09,394 active cases, which constitute 1.31 per cent of total cases.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,18,987 with 507 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 45.09 crore samples have been tested so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 45,09,11,712 samples were tested up to July 21, out of which, 17,18,439 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 41,78,51,151. (ANI)