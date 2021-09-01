India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): India reported 41,965 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.



With the addition of new cases, the active caseload of India reached 3,78,181, which is 1.15 per cent of the total cases. Currently, the daily positivity rate is at 2.61 per cent.

As many as 33,964 patients recovered across the country from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,93,644. The current recovery rate is at 97.51 per cent.

With 460 fatalities, the COVID death toll in the country reached 4,39,020.

Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 30,203 new COVID cases and 115 deaths on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested till today is 52,31,84,293 crore. Of which, 16,06,785 samples have been tested on Tuesday.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 65.41 crore vaccine doses so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 18.3 crore doses have been administered in the month of August. (ANI)