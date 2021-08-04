India reports 42,625 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): India on Wednesday reported 42,625 new COVID-19 cases, 36,668 recoveries and 562 deaths in 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



An increase of 12,076 cases was recorded in the daily infections since Tuesday when 30,549 new cases were reported.

With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,17,69,132 including 3,09,33,022 discharges and 4,25,757 deaths.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,10,353, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate is at 2.31 per cent, the weekly positivity rate at 2.36 per cent, and the recovery is at 97.37 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 47,31,42,307 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now of which 18,47,518 were tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48,52,86,570 of which 62,53,741 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)