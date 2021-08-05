India reports 42,982 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): India reported 42,982 fresh COVID-19 infections, 533 deaths, 41,726 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.



With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,18,12,114 including 3,09,74,748 discharges and 4,26,290 deaths.

The country's active caseload climbed to 4,11,076 which constitutes 1.29 per cent of total cases.

The Union Ministry also informed that the weekly positivity rate in the country remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.37 per cent.

Also, the daily positivity rate, which is currently at 2.58 per cent, remained below 3 per cent for the last 10 days. The recovery rate now stands at 97.37 per cent.

To continue its battle against COVID-19, the country ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity substantially to 47.48 crore tests so far.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 48.93 cr.

Cumulatively, 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,21,937 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 37,55,115 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, more than 51.01 crores (51,01,88,510) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 48,60,15,232 doses as per data available at 8 am today, it added. (ANI)